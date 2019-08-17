Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HCP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. HCP reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCP will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCP.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

HCP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HCP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 268,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HCP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in HCP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCP by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 611,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

HCP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.31. HCP has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is 81.32%.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

