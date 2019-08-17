Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce $2.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.80. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $3,735,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 24.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 41,097 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. 449,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $91.78 and a 1-year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

