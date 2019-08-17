Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Addus Homecare posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of ADUS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.43. 372,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 69.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 17.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,133,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

