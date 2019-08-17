YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YRCW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

YRCW stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,593. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 4.41.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YRCW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

