Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YTEN. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of YTEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. 105,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 3.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.21.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,320.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.61%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

