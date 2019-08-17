Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $2.90 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Xtant Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

