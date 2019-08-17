XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Up 7.1%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 138,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 208,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.51). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.68%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of XpresSpa Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

