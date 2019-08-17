Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Announces Earnings Results

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $609.44 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 4.14%.

NYSE:XIN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 60.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 31.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.