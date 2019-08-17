Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Announces Earnings Results

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $609.44 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 4.14%.
NYSE:XIN opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
