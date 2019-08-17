Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Up 5.4%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.33, approximately 345,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 349,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Xencor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xencor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,073,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xencor by 1,320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.