WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $42.12. 207,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

