Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €198.80 ($231.16).

Shares of WDI opened at €138.65 ($161.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €131.92. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 52 week high of €156.00 ($181.40). The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion and a PE ratio of 40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

