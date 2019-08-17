Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 46.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,324,000 after buying an additional 3,397,742 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,075 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 236.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,931 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $585,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,965,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

