William Gray Stream Acquires 3,833 Shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream purchased 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $37,985.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,393.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
William Gray Stream also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, William Gray Stream purchased 7,400 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $71,928.00.
- On Friday, June 14th, William Gray Stream purchased 3 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $29.40.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, William Gray Stream purchased 960 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $9,484.80.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, William Gray Stream purchased 600 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $5,970.00.
- On Friday, May 31st, William Gray Stream purchased 1,962 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $19,521.90.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, William Gray Stream purchased 147 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,462.65.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, William Gray Stream purchased 1,004 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $9,989.80.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, William Gray Stream purchased 999 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $9,940.05.
CKX Lands stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402. CKX Lands Inc has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.81.
CKX Lands Company Profile
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
