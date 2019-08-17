William Gray Stream Acquires 3,833 Shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Director William Gray Stream purchased 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $37,985.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,393.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Gray Stream also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, William Gray Stream purchased 7,400 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $71,928.00.

On Friday, June 14th, William Gray Stream purchased 3 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $29.40.

On Wednesday, June 12th, William Gray Stream purchased 960 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $9,484.80.

On Tuesday, June 4th, William Gray Stream purchased 600 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $5,970.00.

On Friday, May 31st, William Gray Stream purchased 1,962 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $19,521.90.

On Tuesday, May 28th, William Gray Stream purchased 147 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $1,462.65.

On Thursday, May 23rd, William Gray Stream purchased 1,004 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $9,989.80.

On Tuesday, May 21st, William Gray Stream purchased 999 shares of CKX Lands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $9,940.05.

CKX Lands stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402. CKX Lands Inc has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owned about 0.54% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

