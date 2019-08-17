Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based on a number of near-term challenges, the investment thesis on Whiting Petroleum is maintained at Underperform. The Bakken-focused producer's lower output and margins from its Redtail assets remain a cause of concern. The company, which reported a surprise Q2 loss, also saw its discretionary cash flow fall below capital spending, translating into a negative FCF. Investors were also spooked by Whiting's downward revision to its 2019 production guidance. The high capex might also play a spoilsport.The limitations are reflected in the dismal stock movement. Shares of Whiting have lost 74.6% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S. E&P industry, which has decreased 45.5% over the same period. With the headwinds here to stay for the foreseeable future, the stock is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.10.

WLL opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,502,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 157,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

