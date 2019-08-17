Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 620 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned 1.28% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $21,155,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of JHMT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25.

