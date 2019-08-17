Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.85. 83,018,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.72. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

