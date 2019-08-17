Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,491,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,400. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.