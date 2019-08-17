Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,922 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 37.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after purchasing an additional 178,971 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 435.9% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 9.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 929,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 284,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,197. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36.

