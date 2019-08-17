Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 54,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 41,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $197.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.03. 1,729,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,497. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

