Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.03 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 147.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 623,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 371,522 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TransUnion by 298.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 273,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,904 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 45.3% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in TransUnion by 24.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bodenholm Capital AB grew its holdings in TransUnion by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bodenholm Capital AB now owns 748,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $241,576.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,172.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,548,597. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $82.27 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

