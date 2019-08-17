Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.59 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,001 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,297,000 after buying an additional 297,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,467,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,860,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,982,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,766,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,053,000 after buying an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,355,000 after buying an additional 37,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $75.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.59%.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

