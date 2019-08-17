Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.94. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 5,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 million and a PE ratio of -34.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82.

About Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

