Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $38.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 437,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

