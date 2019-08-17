Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 157,588,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 147.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,569,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 38.8% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,824,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,970,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,458,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.