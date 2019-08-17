Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,000 Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of American National BankShares worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in American National BankShares in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American National BankShares in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American National BankShares in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMNB shares. BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on American National BankShares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $71,340.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,619.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $368,910 in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. American National BankShares Inc has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

