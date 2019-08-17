Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,302 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 56.8% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 46.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the second quarter worth $111,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $666.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.48. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.30 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.