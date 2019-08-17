Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 19,831 Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,831 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Points International were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 15.4% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Points International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Points International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Points International stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.03. Points International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.