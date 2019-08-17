Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 11,910 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,610 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $19.04 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HVT shares. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

