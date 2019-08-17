Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $1.02 Million in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of Computer Programs & Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 target price on Computer Programs & Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $189,337.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,816.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $208,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,086 shares of company stock valued at $543,611. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

