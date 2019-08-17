Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 125.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIG Partners cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

