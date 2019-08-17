Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 2,541 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.26% of Marlin Business Services worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other Marlin Business Services news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $51,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of Marlin Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $56,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $110,350. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

