Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Edison International by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edison International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

