Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $432,000 Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

