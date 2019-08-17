Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,860 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,522,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,881,000 after buying an additional 111,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,565,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,446,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after purchasing an additional 275,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $56.17 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

