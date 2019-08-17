Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,734,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $945,106,000 after purchasing an additional 221,030 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,703,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,429,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,478,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,048,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.70. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.28%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $236,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,150 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.