Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,908.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. ValuEngine lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

