Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.54.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $205.54. 651,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,576. Waters has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waters will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

