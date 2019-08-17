Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.68.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $112.99. 10,817,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,421,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. Walmart has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $83,263,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,586,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,918,191 shares of company stock worth $405,136,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.