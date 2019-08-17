Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.12

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.12 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 3871919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $109,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.