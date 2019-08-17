Wagner Bowman Management Corp Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,365,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,912,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $444.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

