Wagner Bowman Management Corp Sells 820 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,146,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.06. 8,550,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,986. The company has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

