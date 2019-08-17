Wagner Bowman Management Corp Reduces Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,016. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

