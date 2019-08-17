Wagner Bowman Management Corp Acquires Shares of 1,400 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.78. 1,072,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,999. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,636 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $387,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,388. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

