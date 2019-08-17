Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Cap of $9.65 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Wagerr has a market cap of $9.65 million and $3,765.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 225,852,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,473,180 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.