Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. 3,481,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,897. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $59.48 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

