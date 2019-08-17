VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

VLPNY stock remained flat at $$4.38 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Company Profile

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

