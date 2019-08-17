Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.43 ($34.22).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

VIV traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €25.47 ($29.62). The company had a trading volume of 3,069,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.94.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

