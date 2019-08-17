Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

VGZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,677. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 6,077.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.18% of Vista Gold worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.