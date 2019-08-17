VisionX (VNX) Hits One Day Volume of $100,047.00

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. VisionX has a market capitalization of $735,954.00 and approximately $100,047.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VisionX has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VisionX token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VisionX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00269278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.01309704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00094524 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000446 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VisionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.