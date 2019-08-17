Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.51. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.